Jeremy Roenick gets into Hockey Hall of Fame after a lengthy wait

Jeremy Roenick has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame after being eligible for more than a decade
Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Jeremy Roenick is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame, ending the wait for the American forward who had been eligible for more than a decade.

Roenick is part of the seven-member class of 2024, the first to include two women's players since 2010. It's the first class with two U.S. women's players in the hall's history: Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning winger Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber were elected in their first year of eligibility. Longtime executives Colin Campbell and David Poile were chosen in the builder category.

Roenick’s 1,216 points with Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Jose are fourth most of any U.S.-born player. He has been eligible since 2012 and passed over each year since.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

