Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism

Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, wrote in tabloid newspaper The Sun that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her being paraded naked through British towns “while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

The press regulator said it had received more than 6,000 complaints about the column – almost half as many as the total number of complaints it received last year.