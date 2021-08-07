Jepchirchir beats heat in Sapporo to win Olympic marathon

She screamed when she crossed the finish line and said “Hi, mom and dad,” into the camera.

Volunteers wearing yellow shirts stood along the course with signs that loosely translated into: “Refrain from watching here.” But spectators lined the course anyway, sneaking a rare glimpse of the action at these Olympics where fans have been shut out due to coronavirus restrictions.

The runners tried to stay cool any way possible. Aleksandra Liswoska of Poland grabbed an entire bag filled with water at one stop, quickly drinking one and then pouring another over her head. Andrea Deelstra of the Netherlands had a bag of ice perched on top of her head.

Aliphine Tuliamuk of the United States was returning after giving birth to her daughter in January. She didn't finish.

Some of these competitors got a taste of the furnace-type heat and humidity at the 2019 world championships in Doha. That race was run at midnight and the temperature still hit 88 degrees (31 C). It led to nearly 30 runners not getting to the finish line as Chepngetich captured gold.

Chepngetich was in the mix until late in the race when she began walking.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Runners start in the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Runners prepare for the start of the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, reacts after winning the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Molly Seidel, of the United States, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the bronze medal in the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama