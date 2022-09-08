Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe

Heading for Europe next year will be the Jeep Avenger compact SUV, the brand's first fully electric vehicle. Jeep says the small Avenger, with 250 miles (400 kilometers) of range per charge, won't be coming to the U.S. It's better suited for Europe, where there's a strong market for smaller vehicles, executives said.

The Avenger will be officially unveiled Oct. 17 at the Paris Motor Show. It will arrive in showrooms early next year.

Jeep also plans to introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025, the executives said.

The Recon, though, will not replace the Jeep Wrangler small SUV, said Christian Meunier, the brand CEO. “The Wrangler is the icon,” he said, without saying there would be an electric Wrangler.

Jeep, he said, is on a path to become the leading zero-emission SUV brand across the globe. The company has a goal of selling the SUVs in China, executives said.

This photo provided by Stellantis shows the new Jeep Avenger, the first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV. Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years. The new EVs, Jeep's first, are part of the Stellantis brand's plans to convert half of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. (Stellantis via AP)

