Jeep falls from a mountain road into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing 14 people

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A jeep fell from a mountain road into a ravine in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing 14 people and injuring two others, officials said.

The incident happened in the Neelam Valley, government administrator Nadeem Janjua said. Rescuers had transported the dead and injured to a hospital while the cause of the accident is still to be determined, Janjua said.