Jazz Chisholm Jr. 'likely' headed to IL with elbow injury

Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth. He left during the seventh inning of Monday's 12-2 loss to the White Sox but downplayed the injury after the game.

“I’m not super concerned about it,” he said Monday night. “All the tests that we’ve done in here have been pretty positive.”

Chisholm bats left-handed but throws with his right.

The 2022 All-Star was acquired by the Yankees from Miami in late July and has contributed right away, hitting .316 with five homers, 13 runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games. He's one of just five players in the majors this season with at least 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

“Obviously he’s been really impactful for us,” Boone said. “It’s tough to not have him in there.”

Oswaldo Cabrera started at third Tuesday against Chicago. Boone said DJ LeMahieu also could see time there if Chisholm’s injury requires an IL stint.

