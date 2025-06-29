Jazz Age at Yankee Stadium as Chisholm sparks Yankees at plate, on defense and in clubhouse

Chisholm hit a second-inning, go-ahead homer and a bases-loaded triple while making three sparkling defensive plays at third base Sunday in a 12-5 romp over the Athletics.

“That’s why we got him. That’s what the Yankees do. They go after guys that are going to make an impact,” said New York captain Aaron Judge, who homered twice to reach 30 for the sixth time.

Chisholm is batting .318 with six homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases since returning from strained right oblique on June 3, raising his season totals to .242 with 13 homers, 35 and 10 steals in 53 games.

“I feel like me. I feel I’m back in my era, that I was younger just going out there and just hitting, just not worrying about stuff," the 27-year-old said. "Just not worrying by my swing, not worrying about striding too far. Everything just feels good and I’m just going.”

After a four-RBI night against Boston in his fourth game back, Chisholm made the unusual assertion he was thriving by giving 70% effort and not stressing.

With New York seeking to reopen a 1 1/2-game AL East lead two days into the second half, he drove a first-pitch sinker from former Yankee Luis Severino into the right-field seats for a 1-0, second-inning lead. Ever exuberant, he raised his right hand and made a peace sign toward the Yankees bullpen after rounding first.

Chisholm snagged Jacob Wilson’s two-hopper with two on and one out in the third, bounded off third base for the forceout and balletically arced a throw to first for an inning-ending double play.

With the the bases loaded in the the bottom half, Chisholm hit a changeup to the right-center gap that rolled past center fielder Denzel Clarke. He pulled into third base standing up and raised three fingers.

“It’s like a blackout situation,” he said. “I didn’t even realize I put up three at third base.”

With the bases loaded in the sixth, he made a diving stop near the dirt behind third on Luis Urías’ 102.1 mph smash popped up and followed with a one-hop throw to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Then he caught Tyler Soderstrom’s foul pop in the eighth inning while falling against netting in the narrow space next to the rolled up tarp.

“Jazz’s defense I think was better than even his day at the plate,” said pitcher Marcus Stroman, who won in his return from a 2 1/2-month injury layoff. "He was incredible over there: a bunch of huge plays that helped me out in big spots, plays that are not normal plays."

New York acquired Chisholm from Miami last July 27 for three minor leaguers. Since then he's hit .257 with 24 homers, 58 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 99 games.

“His game’s so electric, and he can change the game and kind of affect the game in so many different ways in a dynamic fashion,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So when he is playing at a high level, I think it does energize everyone.”

Chisholm briefly caused worry in the sixth. He grimaced in pain after stopping his swing at a 1-2 fastball from Elvis Alvarado, which sailed high and outside. Chisholm went to the dugout and immediately up the tunnel to the clubhouse.

Then he reappeared at third base for the start of the seventh.

“The bat kind of slipped out of my hand and hit me on the finger,” he said. “It just hit the bone and when you get hit on the bone, it’s kind of funny, it’s just feels weird. So it was kind of scary at first, but we’re good.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP