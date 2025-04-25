Jayson Tatum back in Celtics' starting lineup for Game 3 at Orlando after bruised wrist

Jayson Tatum is in Boston’s starting lineup Friday night for Game 3 of the Celtics’ series against the Orlando Magic after missing a game with a bone bruise in his right wrist
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, left, drives past Orlando Magic's Anthony Black during the first half in game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, left, drives past Orlando Magic's Anthony Black during the first half in game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum is in Boston's starting lineup Friday night for Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Orlando Magic after missing a game with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Tatum was hurt in the series opener after a hard fall and sat out Game 2, the first postseason game he missed in his career. The Celtics had originally listed the All-Star forward as doubtful to play Friday, then upgraded him to questionable and said he was available shortly before the game.

The Celtics will play without starting guard Jrue Holiday because of strained right hamstring. Al Horford is starting in a big lineup along with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, left, and Derrick White watch from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, dies...
2
Justice Department says it will resume practice of obtaining reporters'...
3
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal death penalty charge in...
4
About 250,000 mourners pay last respects to Pope Francis over 3 days of...
5
Trump calls for Ukraine and Russia to meet for 'very high level' talks...