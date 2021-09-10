Jays beat Yanks for 8th straight, 1/2 game back in wild card

It's the first time a team never trailed while sweeping the Yankees over four games in New York since 1908, when the club was known as the Highlanders, according to STATS.

“It's special,” Bichette said. “We feel like everybody can contribute in a lot of different ways.”

The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12, a jarring collapse immediately following a 13-game winning streak that propelled them to the top of the wild-card race. They fell a game behind idle Boston for the lead spot.

“We just had a horrible homestand,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It's not OK. ... But we've been through this throughout the season. We’re up against it again. We look forward to going out and turning this around tomorrow. We know it can turn just as quick as it’s gone sideways here."

José Berríos (11-7) dominated the Yankees until Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer in the sixth tied it at 2. The right-hander got two outs in the seventh before being pulled after 109 pitches, allowing two runs with eight strikeouts.

Bichette got the first of his three hits with his 22nd homer to begin the game. Randal Grichuk added a solo shot against New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr., and Teoscar Hernández also had three hits for Toronto.

Guerrero's solo shot off Andrew Heaney in the ninth made it 5-2. The 22-year-old Guerrero matched Kansas City's Salvador Perez for second in the majors behind Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who has 43 homers.

The Blue Jays played the entire 60-game 2020 regular season and the first half of this year splitting home games between their spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida, and their Triple-A park in Buffalo, New York, due to Canada's coronavirus protocols. They finally returned to Rogers Centre in late July, but all of that discomfort served to harden the Jays to the rigors of play on the road, according to Montoyo.

“They never complain, and that's why we're in this spot right now,” he said. “It's been impressive what our team has done. I'm so proud of our team, it's a happy night for us.”

Gary Sánchez and Luke Voit homered for New York with two outs in the ninth off Nate Pearson. Sánchez's homer was his 21st and Voit's was his ninth.

Bichette and the Blue Jays took the lead in the seventh against Sal Romano (0-2), who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game. Danny Jansen doubled, pinch-hitter Jake Lamb was hit by a pitch and Bichette followed with a soft, two-out single.

Romano walked Marcus Semien to load the bases and was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who struck out Guerrero to end the inning.

Yankees second baseman Tyler Wade dropped the feed on a potential double play ball in the eighth, helping Toronto load the bases again with one out. Peralta allowed his third walk of the inning to Jansen to put the Blue Jays up 4-2.

New York hit into two double plays, including one by Giancarlo Stanton with two on and one out in the eighth. The Yankees have grounded into 130 double plays this season, tied with Washington for most in the majors.

Bichette was 6 for 33 (.182) out of the leadoff spot this year prior to Thursday. He fouled off four two-strike pitches before taking Cortes deep to left field in the first.

Grichuk also fouled off four two-strike pitches before driving one into the left-field seats leading off the fifth.

Cortes slammed his glove and hat in the dugout after finishing the fifth. He worked through the sixth, allowing two runs on 103 pitches.

“It’s not a secret to anybody,” Cortes said. “We’ve had a bad stretch for the past 10 games and we want to win just as much as everybody does. I think we know where we are in the standings, and we want to win games.”

Rizzo spoiled Berríos' shutout with his drive in the sixth, his 19th of the season and fifth since being acquired by the Yankees on July 30.

Aaron Judge had three of New York's nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Montoyo said OF George Springer (left knee contusion) could return to the lineup Friday. He fouled a ball off his knee Monday, and also was out Aug. 15-29 with a left knee sprain.

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle. There's a chance he only misses one start. ... LHP Zack Britton had season-ending Tommy John surgery and also had a bone chip removed Wednesday. ... RHP Gerrit Cole could return early next week after leaving a start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Robbie Ray (11-5) leads the AL in ERA at 2.60 and innings at 166. He'll pitch the opener of a series at Baltimore.

Yankees: Start a Subway Series against the Mets that will overlap with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Saturday. LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.47) pitches the opener Friday against Mets rookie RHP Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.20) in Queens.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) is helped with the home run jacket by manager Charlie Montoyo after Bichette hit a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien tags out New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (27), who tried to stretch a single into a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. Stanton was originally called safe but was called out after a challenge by the Blue Jays. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk reacts as he rounds first base after hitting a home run off New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette throws to first after forcing out New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez (24) on a double play hit into by Gio Urshela during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Yankees pitcher Sal Romano walks to the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger