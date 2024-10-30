Jayden Daniels to practice 'some' while dealing with a rib injury, Commanders coach Dan Quinn says

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels will take part in Washington Commanders practice Wednesday in some capacity while dealing with a rib injury, coach Dan Quinn said.

Addressing reporters before taking the field, Quinn said the prized franchise quarterback and fellow rookie Brandon Coleman, who had been rotating at left tackle before being concussed Oct. 20 against Carolina, would practice. Veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas will not because of an ankle injury, according to Quinn.