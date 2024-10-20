Jayden Daniels leaves the Commanders' game against the Panthers with a rib injury

Daniels, who ran for 46 yards on the Commanders' first offensive play, took a big hit after delivering a pass on third down of their opening possession. It was not clear exactly when he was injured.

He initially went to the bench but relocated to the blue medical tent for evaluation. After leaving the tent to go back on the field, Daniels slammed his helmet on the turf and returned to the tent.

He then walked off the sideline and down the tunnel to the locker room. Marcus Mariota replaced him.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner entered as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors.

