Javier holds Phillies hitless through 5, Astros lead 5-0

With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier allowed only a pair of baserunners, walking Bryce Harper leading off the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh with one out in the third.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine through five innings, including five in a row in the fourth and fifth. He threw 50 of 77 pitches for strikes.