Jason Mott, Tiya Miles win National Book Awards

Nation & World
By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The winner of this year's National Book Award for fiction is Jason Mott’s “Hell of a Book.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Mott's “Hell of a Book,” a surreal meta-narrative about an author's book and his haunted past and present, has won the National Book Award for fiction.

Tiya Miles’ “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake" was the winner for nonfiction and Malinda Lo’s “Last Night at the Telegraph Club" won for young people’s literature.

The poetry prize was awarded to Martín Espada’s “Floaters," and best translation went to Elisa Shua Dusapin’s “Winter in Sokcho,” translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins.

Winners in the competitive categories Wednesday night each receive $10,000.

Two honorary prizes were presented: Author-playwright Karen Tei Yamashita received a lifetime achievement medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, and author-librarian-NPR commentator Nancy Pearl was given the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.

