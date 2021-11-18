Jason Mott, Tiya Miles win National Book Awards

Tiya Miles’ “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake" was the winner for nonfiction and Malinda Lo’s “Last Night at the Telegraph Club" won for young people’s literature.

The poetry prize was awarded to Martín Espada’s “Floaters," and best translation went to Elisa Shua Dusapin’s “Winter in Sokcho,” translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins.