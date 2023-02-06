Jaromír Jágr scores his record 1,099th goal at almost 51

Jágr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — after being released by the Flames.

Jágr completed his career in North America with 844 regular season and playoff goals. He added 93 goals in the Russian league/Kontinental Hockey League, 107 in the Czechoslovak and Czech leagues and 55 at international competitions, including the Olympics, World Cups, world championships and Euro Hockey Tours.

Gretzky, the record scorer in the NHL with 894 goals, had 1,072 regular season and playoffs goals in the NHL and WHA, and 26 at international adult tournaments. They include 17 at the Canada Cup, three at the World Cup and six at world championships, according to Hockey Canada.

