Japan's pricey whisky gift to Pompeo still missing

“OIG located the missing vases (all of which were in storage and for which the Department had never accepted delivery),” it said in the report. “However, OIG was unable to determine what happened to the other items, including the gold coin and the whisky. OIG could not trace the items because of the lack of an inventory system to account for the disposition of items and the fact that there are no security cameras outside the gift vault.”

It said records showed that 77 people had entered the vault 3,051 times between Aug, 3, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. Many of those people had left the government by the time the inspector general began the investigation and could not be compelled to speak about their actions or access to the vault, the report said.

The inspector general's report recommended that the State Department boost security at the gifts vault and determine whether security cameras should be placed in the facility.