Japan's Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi are to be retained, ensuring continuity of Japan’s diplomacy and security policies as the country seeks to closely work with Washington under the bilateral security pact in the face of China’s rise and growing tensions in the region, including around Taiwan.

Kishida supports stronger Japan-U.S. security ties and partnerships with other like-minded democracies in Asia, Europe and Britain, in part to counter China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

Kishida is to create a new Cabinet post aimed at tackling economic dimensions of Japan's national security, appointing 46-year-old Takayuki Kobayashi, who is relatively new to parliament.

Japan faces growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, which last month test-fired ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets in Japan. Kishida also faces worsening ties with fellow U.S. ally South Korea over history issues even after he struck a 2015 agreement with Seoul to resolve a row over the issue of women who were sexually abused by Japan's military during World War II.

An urgent task at home will be turning around his party’s sagging popularity, hurt by Suga’s perceived high-handedness on the pandemic and other issues. Kishida is expected to make a policy speech later this week before dissolving the lower house of Parliament ahead of the general election expected by mid-November.

He'll also have to ensure Japan's health care systems, vaccination campaign and other virus measures are ready for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in winter, while gradually normalizing social and economic activity.

Kishida said last week that his top priority would be the economy. Kishida’s “new capitalism” is largely a continuation of Abe’s economic policies. He aims to raise income of more people and create a cycle of growth and distribution.

A third-generation politician, Kishida was first elected to Parliament in 1993 representing Hiroshima and is an advocate for nuclear disarmament. He escorted former President Barack Obama during his 2016 visit to the city that, along with Nagasaki, was destroyed in U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II.

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leader Fumio Kishida arrives at the party's headquarters in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Japan's Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Kishida as the new prime minister, tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, arrives for a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited