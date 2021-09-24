Japan's leader says Olympics were 'symbol of global unity'

Infections inside the so-called “Olympic bubble” ultimately were kept to a few hundred. But outside it, surging coronavirus cases produced several declarations of states of emergency around the country as the Games unfolded.

“While there were various views about holding the Games this summer, we, as the host country of the Games, fulfilled our responsibilities and achieved what we set out to do,” Suga said. He commended the athletes for giving “hopes and dreams to everyone across the globe.”

Suga is stepping down when his term ends at the conclusion of this month. He saw support for his government plunge because of his handling of the virus.

He has served only a year after taking over from predecessor Shinzo Abe.

