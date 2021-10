Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

The two leaders confirmed their commitment to work together toward achieving the (asterisk)free and open Indo-Pacific" vision of partnerships among the regional democracies as a counter to China's increasingly assertive activity, Kishida said.

Holding his first talks as prime minister with the U.S. president serves “a first step toward lifting the Japan-U.S. alliance to even higher levels," Kishida said.

The 20-minute phone talks Monday started with Biden congratulating Kishida on taking office. The leaders agreed to call each other by their first names, Joe and Fumio, and agreed to meet for their first in-person talks at an early date.

Kishida, 64, had been known as a moderate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party but won the party's leadership last week after a hawkish turn on security and taking a more conservative stance on gender equality and other issues, apparently to win over influential conservatives in the party. He succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after only one year in office after seeing his support plunging over his handling of the virus and insistence on holding the Olympics — seen as high-handed and ignoring the public's concerns.

Caption Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, center, poses with his cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will dissolve the lower house next week in preparation for Oct. 31 elections as he seeks a fresh mandate to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the sagging economy and security threats from China and North Korea. Kishida was formally elected by parliament earlier Monday to replace Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after only one year in office. (Stanislav Kogiku/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stanislav Kogiku Credit: Stanislav Kogiku

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and his ministers attend the first cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's parliament on Monday elected Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as prime minister. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 224021+0900 Credit: 224021+0900

