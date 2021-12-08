Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

A company that organized the flight said Maezawa compiled a list of 100 things to do in space after asking the public for ideas. The list includes “simple things about daily life to maybe some other fun activities, to more serious questions as well,” Space Adventures President Tom Shelley said.

“His intention is to try to share the experience of what it means to be in space with the general public,” Shelley told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. Forbes magazine estimated his net worth at $2 billion.

The tycoon has also booked a flyby around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship that is tentatively scheduled for 2023. He’ll be joined on that trip by eight contest winners.

Caption In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, center, and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano, right, of Japan, members of the main crew of the new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) walk prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pavel Kassin/Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Pavel Kassin

Caption In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, center, and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa, right, and Yozo Hirano, left, of Japan, members of the main crew of the new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) pose prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pavel Kassin, Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Pavel Kassin

Caption In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, bottom, and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa, center, and Yozo Hirano, above, of Japan, members of the main crew of the new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) wave as they board to the spaceship prior the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pavel Kassin, Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Pavel Kassin

Caption In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, spaceflight participant Yozo Hirano of Japan, member of the main crew of the new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) gestures during inspecting his space suit prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pavel Kassin/Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Pavel Kassin

Caption In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian Space Agency experts help spaceflight participant Yusaku Maezawa of Japan, member of the main crew of the new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to stand up after inspecting his space suit prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pavel Kassin/Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Pavel Kassin

Caption In this photo released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, spaceflight participant Yusaku Maezawa of Japan, member of the main crew of the new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) gestures prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Pavel Kassin, Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Pavel Kassin