Japanese star pitcher Sugano put up for MLB bidding

The bidding starts at 8 a.m. EST Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 7.

A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137 1/3 innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.