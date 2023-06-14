Japanese soldier arrested after allegedly firing at colleagues on army base, 3 wounded

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base, a top government official said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroakazu Matsuno told reporters that the shooting occurred at a firing range at a base in Gifu prefecture in central Japan.
NHK public television, quoting investigative officials, said the suspect is a teenage male. One of the wounded was in serious condition, NHK said.
No other details, including a possible motive, were immediately available.
In Other News
1
Founder of sexuality-focused women's wellness company pleads not guilty...
2
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes...
3
Japanese soldier arrested after allegedly firing at colleagues on army...
4
Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs Yankees for...
5
Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by...