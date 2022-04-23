Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki looks to extend perfect streak

Sasaki pitched a perfect game against Orix on April 10 — the first in Japan in 28 years — and followed up with eight more perfect innings on April 17 before he was pulled by manager Tadahito Iguchi after 102 pitches.

This means that Sasaki has pitched an unfathomable 17 consecutive perfect innings without allowing as baserunner. That's 51 batters. If you add on the last out he got in his start before the perfect game, that's 52.