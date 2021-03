Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo

“We believe in democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” but they are under threat in the region, “whether it's Burma or China," Blinken said. He said the United States will work with its allies to help achieve “a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

Motegi said he hoped to discuss China's growing activity in the East and South China seas and how the allies can bolster their deterrence and response capability in reply.

Japan is in a delicate diplomatic situation because its economy, like those of other countries in the region, heavily depends on China.

But Tokyo considers China’s escalating maritime activity in the region a security threat. Beijing has built militarized manmade islands in the South China Sea and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea and its increased activity in the disputed area.

China has denied it is expansionist and said it is only defending its territorial rights.

On the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip abroad, Blinken and Austin were expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and the situation in Myanmar after its military coup.

Blinken also said that the United States and Japan are expected to reaffirm the importance of their three-way partnership with South Korea and may touch on the strained relations between Tokyo and Seoul over wartime compensation issues.

Later Tuesday, the officials will talk with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to visit Washington sometime in the first half of April to meet with Biden in person — becoming the first foreign leader to do so since Biden became president in January.

In a move meant to signal his intention for the United States to more strongly engage with the Asia-Pacific region, Biden on Friday held a first virtual summit of the leaders from Australia, Japan, India and the United States known as the “Quad” and emphasized Washington’s commitment to the region.

Blinken and Austin on Wednesday will head to South Korea, another key regional ally. North Korea and its nuclear ambitions will be a focus of those talks.

Blinken will meet senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, on their way back to Washington. Austin will go from Seoul to New Delhi for meetings with Indian leaders.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, front left, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, second left in front, review an honor guard prior the U.S.-Japan defense ministers' bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Mareuil Credit: David Mareuil

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, third from left, wearing a face mask attends a bilateral meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi at Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Issei Kato Credit: Issei Kato

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, during a meeting at Iikura guest house in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, left, review an honor guard prior the U.S.-Japan defense ministers' bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Mareuil Credit: David Mareuil

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, reviews an honor guard prior the U.S.-Japan defense ministers' bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Mareuil Credit: David Mareuil

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a virtual meet and greet with U.S. Embassy staff at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a virtual business roundtable at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin wearing a face mask attends a bilateral meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi at Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Issei Kato Credit: Issei Kato

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meet and greet with U.S. Embassy staff at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual business roundtable at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, during a meeting at Iikura guest house in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, during a meeting at Iikura guest house in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon