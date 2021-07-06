Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan

Taiwan, which had only a handful of deaths before the latest outbreak, has seen its death toll spike to more than 700. The number of daily new cases has eased, with authorities reporting 29 on Tuesday and 17 more deaths.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday the AstraZeneca vaccine is set for shipment on Thursday — Japan's second shipment to Taiwan a month after it donated 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses.