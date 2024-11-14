Breaking: Miami wins fifth straight to keep pace atop MAC standings

Japan to resume V-22 flights after inquiry finds pilot error caused accident

The Japanese army's fleet of hybrid-helicopter aircraft have been cleared to resume operations after being grounded following an accident last month
FILE - An MV-22 Osprey takes off as Japan Ground Self-Defense Force guards the landing zone during a joint military drill with U.S. Marines in Gotemba, southwest of Tokyo, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An MV-22 Osprey takes off as Japan Ground Self-Defense Force guards the landing zone during a joint military drill with U.S. Marines in Gotemba, southwest of Tokyo, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Nation & World
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's fleet of hybrid-helicopter military aircraft have been cleared to resume operations after being grounded following an accident last month.

A V-22 Osprey tilted and hit the ground as it was taking off during a joint exercise with the U.S. military on Oct. 27. An investigation has found human error was the cause.

The aircraft was carrying 16 people when it “became unstable” on takeoff from a Japanese military base on Yonaguni, a remote island west of Okinawa. The flight was aborted and nobody was injured, Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces (GSDF) said at the time.

In a statement on Thursday, the GSDF said the pilots had failed to turn on a switch designed to temporarily increase engine output during take off, causing the aircraft to descend and sway uncontrollably.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said an internal investigation determined that the accident was caused by a human error, not by “physical or external factors.”

He said the fleet of more than a dozen V-22s would resume flight operations from Thursday after a review of safety and training measures.

It was the first major incident involving Japan's V-22s since November 2023 when a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Osprey crashed off Japan's southern coast killing eight people.

The fleet only resumed flight operations earlier this year, but the use of the V-22 remains controversial, particularly in Okinawa where residents have questioned its safety record. The small southern island is home to half of about 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan.

Marine Two, an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff aboard, lifts from Soldier Field in Chicago, Aug. 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Boeing V-22 Osprey is seen on Aug. 13, 2022, in Senja, Norway, after an emergency landing due to a clutch issue. (Norwegian Armed Forces via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft taxi's during a mission in western Iraqi desert, Oct. 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Marine Two, an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris aboard, departs after she visited the border and spoke in Douglas, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Osprey transport aircraft participate in the combined military amphibious landing exercise between South Korea and the U.S., called Ssangyong exercise, in Pohang, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft are parked at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, south of Okinawa, southern Japan, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Middle East latest: Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes in...
2
Earth's projected warming hasn't improved for 3 years. UN climate talks...
3
Gold is suddenly not so glittery after Trump's White House victory
4
AI could help scale humanitarian responses. But it could also have big...
5
2 charged in connection with orange spray attack on Stonehenge...