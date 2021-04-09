Japan to raise virus steps in Tokyo, 3 months ahead of Games

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said she is alarmed by the pace of the recent rise in virus cases and the possible impact of the new variants. On Thursday, Koike called for the residents to avoid nonessential trips, social distancing and other basic measures. She is also expected to issue an 8 p.m. closure order for bars and restaurants.

The added steps would come days after the government designated Osaka for the new binding anti-virus measures because of a resurgence blamed on the spread of the variant. Osaka has declared a medical emergency after its hospitals became overwhelmed with new cases and has taken next week's Olympic torch relay off the public roads.

With Japan's vaccination drive still at an early stage — just over 1 million, or less than 1% of its population have received their first of the two shots — the surge may cause further rerouting or cancelations of Olympic related events.

Inoculations started in mid-February with medical workers, and elderly people are scheduled to get their shots starting next week through late June. The rest of the population will likely have to wait until around July, making it almost impossible for Japan to reach so-called herd immunity before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23.