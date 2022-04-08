Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions

Earlier Friday, the Foreign Ministry announced it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. European countries have already expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.

Kishida said the expulsion is based on a “comprehensive decision taking into consideration Russia's invasion of Ukraine.” He added that Japan will do utmost to ensure safety of Japanese nationals and companies still in Russia in case of a retaliation.

Europe and the United States have also stepped up sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on coal imports, following revelations of harrowing atrocities against civilians in Ukrainian cities.

Kishida said the additional sanctions are in line with an agreement by the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Reduction of fossil fuel imports from Russia is a difficult choice for resource-poor Japan, whose hydrocarbon needs account for about half of its total energy mix. The decision could mean a shift for Japan’s energy policy toward more renewables and nuclear power.

Russia accounts for about 11% of Japanese coal imports and also ranks among the top exporters of liquefied natural gas and oil, according to government data.

Kishida said Russian coal is used industry-wide, from utility companies to cement and steel manufacturers. “We will have to assess the impact first, and will take steps toward Russian coal ban by securing alternatives,” Kishida said, declining to set a timeline for a total ban.

The measures agreed to by G-7 leaders include a phasing out or banning of imports of Russian coal and oil. Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said Japan plans to gradually reduce its energy reliance on Russia while seeking ways to reduce the burden on Japanese companies.

Japan had already imposed some sanctions, including freezing assets of top Russian officials such as President Vladimir Putin, restricting exports of goods including sensitive items with dual military use, and removing key banks from an international messaging system known as SWIFT.

Japan is taking a greater role in the international effort against Russia because of concerns about the impact of the invasion on East Asia, where China's military has grown increasingly assertive.

Japan has already faced reprisals from Russia. Moscow recently announced the suspension of talks on a peace treaty with Tokyo that include negotiations over Russian-held islands which the Soviet Union seized from Japan at the end of World War II.

Caption A police man stands guard at the Russian Embassy in Tokyo. Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikariko Ono announced the decision Friday, April 8, 2022.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption A police man stands guard at the Russian Embassy in Tokyo. Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikariko Ono announced the decision Friday, April 8, 2022.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan’s government says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country's invasion of Ukraine. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives for a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan announced it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade representatives over their country's invasion of Ukraine as Tokyo on Friday unveiled new sanctions against Moscow, including phasing out coal and other energy imports.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives for a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Friday, April 8, 2022. Japan announced it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade representatives over their country's invasion of Ukraine as Tokyo on Friday unveiled new sanctions against Moscow, including phasing out coal and other energy imports.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin