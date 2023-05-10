Japan, South Korea partnership funds to go to chips, energy

Yoon followed his announcement with a trip to Japan, after which ties have been rapidly improving. Less than two months later, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responded in kind with a trip to Seoul for a summit with Yoon. The quick thaw underscores their shared sense of urgency over growing military threats from China, North Korea and Russia and the need to strengthen their three-way united front with the United States.

A series of talks in defense, finance and trade have resumed since then and, Tokura said, the momentum is rising. He said that a free and open global order increasingly important, and economic security and semiconductor supply chain resilience are key.

South Korea’s “excellent companies” like Samsung and SK Hynix and renowned materials and equipment from Japan would go very well together, he said, adding that he hoped Japan and South Korea's cooperation would take root in East Asia as an example to follow.

Kim said a paradigm shift and creative solutions are needed “to overcome unprecedented global crisis" and that the two business groups will “overcome our common problems and walk toward the future.”

Tokura and Kim will each head an organizing committee for the fund. They said they will set up a panel of academic experts to work with the fund and will have their first meeting in early July in Seoul.

