Japan police arrest 2 in food prank at beef bowl diner

Their prank surfaced in February when a customer notified the chain about the video, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close to discard all its ginger and clean its containers, police said. Yoshinoya also reported the video to police.

Police identified the restaurant only as part of the Yoshinoya chain in the Suminoe district of Osaka.

Yoshinoya Holdings said it was regrettable that the news of the prank caused discomfort for many customers and raised questions over the safety of the entire food industry, Kyodo News reported.

Yoshinoya operates more than 1,100 outlets nationwide. Its reasonably priced specialty, gyudon, or rice topped with soy sauce-flavored beef and onion, is a popular meal.

The incident at its restaurant came just weeks after a series of pranks at sushi chains that became known as “sushi terrorism.” In one case, police in February arrested three people on suspicion of obstructing business by licking the top of a communal soy sauce container and grabbing sushi by hand from a revolving conveyor belt at a restaurant in central Japan.

Other sushi chains were also hit by similar pranks. Some have installed video cameras to monitor customers or even halted their sushi-serving conveyor belts.