Japan PM's son to resign after public outrage over private party at official residence

He said he severely reprimanded his son for the party, but that failed to quell ongoing criticism from opposition lawmakers and public outrage which have pushed down his support ratings.

Kishida appointed his son as policy secretary, one of eight secretary posts for the prime minister, in October. The appointment, seen as a step in grooming him as his heir, was criticized as nepotism, which is common in Japanese politics, long dominated by hereditary lawmakers. His son was previously his father's private secretary.

It was not the first time Kishida's son has come under fire for making use of his official position for private activities. He was reprimanded for using embassy cars for private sightseeing in Britain and Paris and for buying souvenirs for Cabinet members at a luxury department store in London when he accompanied his father on trips.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno earlier called the son's party at the official residence “inappropriate” and promised to ensure proper management of the facility to prevent future misuse.

The nearly 100-year-old building previously was the prime minister's office and became the living quarters in 2005 when a new office was built.