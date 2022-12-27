Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet

Jun Azumi, a senior lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan who has criticized Kishida as making other slow decisions on his staff, said Monday that “four (dismissals) are too much and the prime minister should be held responsible over their appointment."

Kishida on Tuesday also replaced Internal Affairs Minister Mio Sugita, who has made past derogatory remarks against sexual and ethnic minorities. Sugita said in 2018 same-sex couples don’t produce children and are “unproductive” and in 2016 scoffed at those wearing traditional ethnic costumes at an United Nations’ committee meeting as “middle-aged women in costume play.”

Kishida said Sugita submitted her resignation saying that she cannot bend her personal beliefs while she retracted some of her earlier comments.

Kishida had been seen as a stable choice as leader after his victory in the July vote, but his popularity has plummeted over the Liberal Democratic Party’s widespread church ties that surfaced after the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.

The suspected shooter told investigators his mother's donations to the church bankrupted his family and ruined his life. He reportedly targeted Abe as a key figure behind the church's ties to Japan's LDP-led government.

Revelations have since surfaced about many LDP lawmakers having friendly ties to the church, which has been criticized as allegedly brainwashing followers into making huge donations. A new law passed by Parliament earlier this month aims to restrict such activities.

Economic Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa quit on Oct. 24 after failing to explain his ties to the Unification Church. In early November, Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi resigned after remarking that his job is low profile and only makes news when he signs the death penalty.