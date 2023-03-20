Japan PM Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan in India

In an article for the Indian Express newspaper Monday, Kishida said "the foundation of order in the international community was shaken by Russia's aggression against Ukraine" and its impact on food access and fertilizer prices were felt by the international community, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

“In order to respond effectively to the various challenges that the international community is currently facing, cooperation between the G-7 and the G-20 has greater significance. Such pressing challenges include food security, climate and energy, fair and transparent development finance,” Kishida wrote.

During his Monday talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Kishida is expected to deepen cooperation between Tokyo and New Delhi, while also addressing food security and development financing, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders will also “discuss their priorities for their respective Presidencies of the G-7 and G-20,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.

India and Japan share strong economic ties. Trade between the two was worth $20.57 billion in fiscal year 2021-2022.

The Japanese investments in India touched $32 billion between 2000 and 2019. Japan has also been supporting infrastructure development in India, including a high-speed rail project.

