Japan parliament OKs Ueda as BOJ chief to tackle inflation

Ueda succeeds Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second five-year term ends April 8. Ueda is set to chair his first Bank of Japan policy meeting later in the month.

Under Kuroda, Japan has kept short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and its target for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around zero.

Ueda, an economics expert with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has so far indicated he won’t make any quick hike moves, stressing stability and continuity, while acknowledging the difficulty of his assignment.

Some analysts don’t expect Ueda to rush exiting the zero-interest policy of his predecessor. Ueda has been with the Bank of Japan’s policy board since 1998, and so was involved in shaping the recent monetary policies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the world's other central banks have been raising interest rates to combat inflationary pressures. And that trend is expected to continue. Economists at Goldman Sachs expect the central bank to raise its benchmark short-term rate to about 5.6%, up from 4.6%, and above the 5.1% level the Fed penciled in late last year. ___

