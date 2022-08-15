Japan marks WWII's end, Kishida doesn't mention aggression

Emperor Naruhito repeated his “deep remorse” over Japan's wartime actions in a nuanced phrase in his speech, like his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who devoted his career to making amends for a war fought in the name of the wartime emperor, Hirohito, the current emperor’s grandfather.

Some 900 participants observed a minute of silence at noon during the ceremony held at the Budokan arena. The crowd was reduced from about 5,000 before the pandemic, participants were asked to wear masks, and there was no singing of the national anthem.

While Kishida on Monday stayed away from praying at the Yasukuni Shrine and sent a religious ornament instead, three of his Cabinet members visited — Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and Disaster Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba earlier Monday and Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday.

“I paid respects to the spirits of those who sacrificed their lives for the national policy,” Takaichi told reporters, adding that she also prayed so that there will be no more war dead in Ukraine.

Victims of Japanese actions during the first half of the 20th century, especially China and the Koreas, see the shrine as a symbol of Japanese militarism because it honors convicted war criminals among about 2.5 million war dead.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, on Sunday after Nishimura’s visit, criticized it as "Japanese government’s erroneous attitude toward historical issues."

Wang urged Japan to “deeply reflect on its history of aggression, properly handle relevant issues with a sense of responsibility and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the larger international community through concrete actions.”

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as they attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as they attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, from left, bows as Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, from left, bows as Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption People hold Japanese flags as they walk in Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption People hold Japanese flags as they walk in Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption People pay respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption People pay respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption Visitors observe a minute of silence for paying respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Visitors observe a minute of silence for paying respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption People pay respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption People pay respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption Visitors carry Japanese flags and a rising sun flag at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Visitors carry Japanese flags and a rising sun flag at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as they attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as they attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, back left, attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, back left, attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Visitors observe a minute of silence for paying respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Visitors observe a minute of silence for paying respects to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, from left, bows to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, from left, bows to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lays a flower during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lays a flower during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki