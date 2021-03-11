Japan marks 10th disaster anniversary but still recovering

Fukushima has fallen behind in the recovery efforts because of the radiation impact, with 2.4% of the prefectural land still no-go zones near the Fukushima Daiichi plant. The decommissioning of its melted reactors is an unprecedented challenge, with some questioning after 10 years of work whether it can be done at all.

Thursday’s ceremony will be the last national commemoration for the 2011 disaster organized by the government. It comes just two weeks before the Olympic torch run begins from Fukushima ahead of the delayed Tokyo Summer Games in July.

Suga has said the Olympics will showcase Japan's recovery from the disaster and will be proof of human victory against the coronavirus pandemic, but some disaster survivors say their recovery is still only half done.

People offer a silent prayer for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, on the site of former town office in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Koki Sengoku Credit: Koki Sengoku