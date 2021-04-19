Japan journalist arrested in Myanmar, govt asks for release

Kitazumi had been detained briefly in late February by police while covering pro-democracy protests in Myanmar, where the military ousted the elected government Feb 1.

Japan has stepped up its criticism of Myanmar's deadly crackdown on opposition but has taken a milder approach than the United States and some other countries that imposed sanctions against members of the military junta.

On Saturday, the junta released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the traditional new year's holiday. At least three had been political prisoners, but it wasn't immediately clear if any activists detained during the post-coup crackdown had been freed.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests, government forces have killed at least 728 protesters and bystanders since the takeover. The group says 3,141 people, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, are in detention.