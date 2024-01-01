Japan issues tsunami alert after series of strong quakes off its western coast

Japan has issued tsunami alerts after a series of strong earthquakes shook western areas
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes shook western areas.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

In Other News
1
North Korea's Kim says military should 'thoroughly annihilate' US...
2
New Year's Eve sweeps across the globe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024
3
China's manufacturing contraction worsens in December as demand weakens
4
Packers take control of playoff spot on Love's 4-touchdown night in...
5
The Empire State rings in the new year with a pay bump for minimum-wage...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top