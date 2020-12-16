Japan exports slip despite uptick in trade with China

China is Japan's largest export market and its recovery from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic has helped it and other economies that are still struggling with a resurgence of outbreaks. The recovery in demand helped net trade boost Japan's economic growth in the July-September quarter by nearly 3%.

It may also boost growth in this quarter, though a rebound in imports is also likely, Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics said in a report.

But he said that due to weakness in services exports, overall exports are not likely to return to pre-virus levels until the middle of next year.