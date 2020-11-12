Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia, Uganda win U.N. court seats

In the contested race, eight candidates were vying for five seats on 15-member world court based in The Hague, Netherlands whose job is to settle disputes between countries.

After two rounds of voting, four current members of the court -- Julia Sebutinde of Uganda, Xue Hanqin of China, Yuji Iwasawa of Japan and Peter Tomka of Slovakia -- were re-elected, and Germany’s Georg Nolte was elected.