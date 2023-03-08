January US job openings dip, but still high at 10.8 million

The years 2021 and 2022 were the two best years for job creation in official records dating to 1940. Hiring was expected to slow this year; instead, employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, and economists expect that they added another 208,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. The February numbers come out Friday.

In January, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lowest since 1969.

But the flipside of healthy economic growth and robust hiring has been a resurgence of inflation. Consumer prices hit a four-decade high last June — up 9.1% from a year earlier. Inflation rates have since come down — to 6.4% in January — but that is more than three times the Federal Reserve's 2% target. A tight labor market can push wages — and overall prices — higher.

In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rates eight times in the past year.

“The JOLTS report showed only a slight slowing in the robust labor market, keeping opportunities plentiful for workers looking for better, higher paying jobs,’ said Robert Frick, economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “The report is another chunk of data pushing the Fed to raise’’ its benchmark rate by half a percentage point at its next meeting March 21-22, up from a quarter-point increase at its previous meeting, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Fed policymakers are aiming for a soft landing — slowing the economy enough to contain inflation without causing much economic pain. One hope was that that employers would cut job openings — and ease upward pressure on wages that can feed inflation — and without actually cutting many jobs.

Many economists believe the Fed rate hikes will slow the economy enough to cause a recession later this year.