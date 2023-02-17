Janet Yellen to visit India for G-20 finance meetings

Yellen’s schedule of events will begin on Feb. 23, where she plans to give a speech about the state of the economy as the U.S. and its allies assist Ukraine in defending itself against the invasion, according to the Treasury Department. She will also talk about bolstering public digital infrastructure and reforming the multilateral development banks, including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, to make their investment requirements more climate-focused.

This will be the first finance ministers' meeting since India officially became chair of the Group of 20 leading economies in December. The Indian government has put climate issues at the top of the group's priorities.