Jane Fonda supplies SAG Awards with a moment of fiery political resistance

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards showered yet more awards on “Shōgun,” handed “A Real Pain” co-star Kieran Culkin another supporting actor win and featured a fiery moment of political resistance from Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jane Fonda accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Nation & World
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards showered yet more awards on "Shōgun," handed "A Real Pain" co-star Kieran Culkin another supporting actor win and featured a fiery moment of political resistance from Jane Fonda on Sunday.

Host Kristen Bell introduced the ceremony, streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, as an ode to both the aspirational spirit of actors who come to Los Angeles to make it, and to the city, itself.

The SAG Awards unfolded against the backdrop of the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that began in early January. Those fires forced the guild to cancel its in-person nominations announcement and launch a disaster relief fund for SAG-AFTRA members affected. Bell introduced attending firefighters as "the most attractive tables" among a sea of stars.

Fonda, 87, given the guild's Life Achievement Award, provided the evening with its most passionately political moment. Fonda, a famed activist, spoke indirectly about President Donald Trump's administration.

“We are in our documentary moment,” said Fonda. “This is it. And it’s not a rehearsal.”

Fonda added that “woke just means you give a damn about other people.”

“A whole lot of people are going to be hurt by what’s happening, by what’s coming our way,” said Fonda. “We are going to need a big tent to resist what’s coming at us.”

Jean Smart, who had advocated for canceling award shows because of the wildfires, won best female actor in a comedy series for "Hacks." Smart didn't attend, but participated in a pre-taped introduction as her character, Deborah Vance.

Also not in attendance: Martin Short, though he upset Jeremy Allen White to win best male actor in a comedy series for “Only Murders in the Building.” The Hulu series also won for best comedy ensemble.

“Wait, we never win. This is so weird,” said Selena Gomez. “Marty and Steve (Martin) aren't here because, you know, they don't really care.”

Colin Farrell won his first SAG award, for his performance in “The Penguin” and also became the first winner ever introduced, by Jamie Lee Curtis, as “the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes.” Farrell bounded to the stage and promptly responded, “Guilty as charged,” before blaming Brendan Gleeson for giving it to him.

The night's first televised award went to Culkin, who has won just about every award in the category. Gripping the SAG trophy, he could quickly tell the difference.

“It is funny that the heaviest of all awards is given by actors,” said Culkin, who characteristically riffed his way through a rambling acceptance speech before swearing sincerity: “Believe it or not, this actually means a lot to me.”

Netflix's "Emilia Pérez," which has seen its awards hopes largely dashed by controversy over old tweets by lead actor Karla Sophia Gascón, took home the award for best female supporting actor, for the Oscar favorite Zoe Saldaña.

For the second time, the awards were streamed live by Netflix. This time around, the streamer inserted ads sporadically, like a traditional broadcast. Last year, downtimes were occupied by backstage interviews. Audio issues occasionally marred the broadcast Sunday, including brief interruptions of Fonda's speech.

After romps at the Emmys and Golden Globes, "Shōgun" kept up its dominance. The FX series won best drama series ensemble, along with acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and for best stunt ensemble. The corresponding award for film went to the stunt performer ode "The Fall Guy."

___

AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for "Emilia Perez" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hiroyuki Sanada, from left, Tadanobu Asano, Anna Sawai, Hiroto Kanai, Moeka Hoshi, Tommy Bastow, and Shinnosuke Abe accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Shogun" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in the audience during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kristen Bell speaks during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

