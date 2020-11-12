Jane Fonda celebrates 25 years of Georgia-based nonprofit

In 2012, the organization changed its name to Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and expanded its mission beyond teenage pregnancy prevention to include nutrition and physical activity.

“If you put a map across the United States that showed pockets of poverty and distress, those would correspond with where our teen pregnancy rates are high,” Fonda said. “Hope is the best contraceptive. If you help a child see a future for themselves they will be motivated to either not have sex or to use contraceptives responsibly when they do.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the birth rate for 15- to 19-year-olds dropped 5% in 2019. It's fallen almost every year since 1991.

Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana have the highest teenage birth rates in the United States. Birth rates also remain higher among Native American, Hispanic and Black teenagers.

Fonda served as GCAPP’s chair until she moved from Atlanta to Los Angeles in 2010.

