Jan. 6 lawyer who missed hearings says he's out of hospital

Prosecutors had expressed concerns last week after John Pierce, who is representing more than a dozen people charged in the Jan. 6 riot, didn't appear in court for several days. An associate — who is not licensed to practice law — was appearing before judges in Pierce's absence.

Pierce said in a legal filing Wednesday that he spent 12 days in the hospital before being released Sunday. Pierce, who did not elaborate on why he was hospitalized, said he expects to be “fully operational next week.”