Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Jim Jordan

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2021. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and information from Jordan on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the second time this week the committee publicly sought to interview a sitting member of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2021. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and information from Jordan on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the second time this week the committee publicly sought to interview a sitting member of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Nation & World
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and information from congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and information from Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday, the second time this week the committee publicly sought to interview a sitting member of Congress.

In a letter to Jordan, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants the lawmaker to provide information for its investigation surrounding his communications with then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump's efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.

The request is the second by the nine-member panel this week and launches a new phase for the lawmakers on the committee, who have so far resisted going after one of their own as they investigate the insurrection by supporters and his efforts to overturn the election.

In Other News
1
Saleh, Sirianni test positive for COVID-19, Stefanski back
2
In milestone deal, Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol riot
3
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
4
Governors Awards postponed amid omicron spike
5
Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top