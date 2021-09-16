Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley's China calls

The statement from the leaders of the panel, created by the House to investigate the insurrection, comes as it reviews thousands of pages of documents requested from multiple federal agencies and technology companies about the insurrection and its origins. Thompson and Cheney said in the statement that the panel is “dedicated to telling the complete story of the unprecedented and extraordinary events of January 6th, including all steps that led to what happened that day, and the specific actions and activities that followed between January 6th and January 20th, 2021," the day Biden took office.

Milley was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2019 by Trump and has remained in the position in Biden’s administration. Both Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have said they have confidence in Milley as some Republicans in Congress urge his firing.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the panel along with Cheney, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that he believes “there is a lot more to the story, and that’s why I think it’s important for the Jan. 6 committee to deal with it.”

Kinzinger said lawmakers should “get the full answers before we start jumping to making it political.” He said it will also be important for Congress to hear from Milley, who is scheduled to testify in the House Armed Services Committee this month.

Milley believed the president suffered a mental decline after the November election, agreeing with a view shared by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a phone call they had on Jan. 8, according to officials. Milley also asked senior officers to swear an “oath” that Milley had to be involved if Trump gave an order to launch nuclear weapons, according to the book.

