James scores 56 points, Lakers beat Warriors to end skid

Curry cut it to 119-116 with 1:06 left, but Reeves grabbed the offensive rebound and Anthony hit a corner 3, allowing the Lakers to see it out.

James reached 40 points in the third quarter before putting the Lakers up 100-97 with 7:51 remaining in the game after knocking down three straight 3-pointers.

Golden State ran over Los Angeles with 42 points in the second quarter to take a 67-62 halftime lead. Poole and Kuminga each had eight points, Curry added seven, and the Warriors made 69.6% of their shots from the field (16 of 23) and 75% from 3-point range (6 of 8).

James, who got 26 points in the half, was the reason the Lakers were able to hang around. It was his 24th straight game with at least 25 points to extend the longest streak of James’ illustrious career.

TIP-INS

Kuminga finished with 18 points. … Lakers G Avery Bradley returned after missing five games because of a right knee injury. He did not score in 16 minutes … Lakers G Talen Horton Tucker had two points in 18 minutes after not playing against the Clippers on Thursday because of a sprained left ankle. … Super Bowl-winning QB Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams watched the game from courtside seats with his wife, while longtime Lakers coach Phil Jackson took it in from a suite.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Denver on Monday night.

Lakers: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high-fives guard Jordan Poole (3) after a 3-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) fouls Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) go up for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis