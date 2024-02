James McBride, Alice McDermott among authors on PEN/Faulkner award longlist

NEW YORK (AP) — Novels by James McBride and Alice McDermott and a short story collection by Jamel Brinkley are among the 10 books on the longlist for one of the literary world's top prizes, the PEN/Faulkner award for fiction.

The settings for nominated books range from a 1930s Pennsylvania community in McBride's “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” to 1960s Saigon in McDermott's “Absolution.” The list also includes, Brinkley's “Witness,” Catherine Lacey's “Biography of X,” Emma Cline's “The Guest,” Daniel Clowes' “Monica” and Claire Jiménez's “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez.”