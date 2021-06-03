James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in WCWS opener

It was James Madison's first World Series game, and the Dukes (40-2) got it against a program that won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019.

Alexander controlled the action. The second-team NFCA All-American threw 129 pitches and struck out nine. She faced the top of Oklahoma's order in the eighth and escaped without allowing a run in helping the Dukes advance to a game Friday in the winners bracket against either Oklahoma State or Georgia.