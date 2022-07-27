James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103

Lovelock’s family said Wednesday that he died the previous evening “in his home surrounded by his family,” from complications related to a fall. The family said that until six months ago Lovelock “was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews, but his health deteriorated after a bad fall earlier this year.”

Born in 1919, Lovelock studied chemistry, medicine and biophysics in the U.K. and the U.S. He worked at the Medical Research Council in Britain and in the 1960s on NASA’s moon and Mars programs at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. But he spent much of his career as an independent scientist outside of large academic institutions.